Спроба РФ відкрити новий фронт на Харківщині зайшла у глухий кут – Bloomberg

VOVCHANSK, UKRAINE – MAY 20: (EDITOR’S NOTE: No new use of feed image after 20 June, 2024. After that date, image will need to be licensed from the website.) In this aerial view heavily damaged buildings stand in the Ukrainian boarder city of Vovchansk, in Chuhuiv Raion, Kharkiv Oblast, which is bombarded daily by heavy artillery on May 20, 2024 in Vovchansk, Ukraine. Ukraine has been evacuating civilians from around Vovchansk, where Russian army currently controls 20 per cent of the city. (Photo by Libkos/Getty Images)