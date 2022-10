ЕС развернет в Харьковской области 600 временных зимних приютов

EU flag is seen during a rally in front of a court in support of judical indepencence in Poland. Krakow, Poland on January 18, 2022. Some prominent judges have been suspended from their public office duties after they had protested against the governments overhaul of the judicial system, which has been condemned as a violation of the rule of law by a wide range of international institutions and expert bodies. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)